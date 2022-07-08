Halifax does a 180, will allow cars again on Spring Garden Road

Send this page to someone via email

The one-year pilot project to make Halifax’s busy commercial street bus-only was halted suddenly on Friday.

In a 4 p.m. Friday release, the Halifax Regional Municipality said the Spring Garden Road project will be paused until further notice, just four days after it began.

“The municipality intends to re-evaluate the current traffic control measures to recommend alternative methods to communicate and enforce the pilot initiative.

Good news to all the drivers who weren't following the new bus only signs on Spring Garden road – effective immediately traffic on Spring Garden Road from Queen to South park streets will return to normal. The one year pilot project has been put on pause.

The transit-and-bicycle-only project was first approved by regional council in December 2021.

It officially began on Monday, but cars could still be seen on the street in the days that followed. Social media users cited a lack of communication and signage to inform of the road closure.

Motorists illegally driving straight from the left-turn lane into the car-free area

As of Friday, Spring Garden Road spanning from Queen to South Park streets will return to normal traffic.

The HRM stated the following instructions in the release:

Vehicle access will be maintained on Spring Garden southbound on Birmingham Street, northbound on Dresden Row and northbound on Brenton Street

Clyde Street will remain two-way between South Park Street and Queen Street

Stopping is not permitted along Spring Garden, from Queen to South Park streets, outside of the one designated loading area

Cyclists and pedestrians will continue to have access at all times