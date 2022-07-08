Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax does a 180, will allow cars again on Spring Garden Road

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 4:02 pm
Halifax does a 180, will allow cars again on Spring Garden Road - image View image in full screen
Alex Cooke / Global News

The one-year pilot project to make Halifax’s busy commercial street bus-only was halted suddenly on Friday.

In a 4 p.m. Friday release, the Halifax Regional Municipality said the Spring Garden Road project will be paused until further notice, just four days after it began.

“The municipality intends to re-evaluate the current traffic control measures to recommend alternative methods to communicate and enforce the pilot initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

The transit-and-bicycle-only project was first approved by regional council in December 2021.

Trending Stories

Read more: Halifax’s Spring Garden Road soon to be transit and pedestrian access only

It officially began on Monday, but cars could still be seen on the street in the days that followed. Social media users cited a lack of communication and signage to inform of the road closure.

As of Friday, Spring Garden Road spanning from Queen to South Park streets will return to normal traffic.

Read more: ‘A dog’s breakfast’: Halifax business owner frustrated as Spring Garden closes to cars

Story continues below advertisement

The HRM stated the following instructions in the release:

  • Vehicle access will be maintained on Spring Garden southbound on Birmingham Street, northbound on Dresden Row and northbound on Brenton Street
  • Clyde Street will remain two-way between South Park Street and Queen Street
  • Stopping is not permitted along Spring Garden, from Queen to South Park streets, outside of the one designated loading area
  • Cyclists and pedestrians will continue to have access at all times
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax tagSpring Garden Road tagHRM traffic tagBus only street tagSpring Garden bus only tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers