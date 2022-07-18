Menu

Comments

Crime

Alberta police watchdog investigates officer-involved shooting in N.E. Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 8:04 am
Calgary police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the in the northeast community of Coventry Hills on July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the northeast community of Coventry Hills on July 18, 2022. Global News

Calgary police say one man is in hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the northeast community of Coventry Hills on Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a homeowner in the 12100 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E. called Calgary police to report that an “unknown man with a weapon had entered their backyard and was attempting to gain access to their home.”

Police said the family then took shelter inside the home and waited for police to arrive.

Calgary police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the in the northeast community of Coventry Hills on July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the northeast community of Coventry Hills on July 18, 2022. Global News

Police said despite their de-escalation efforts, two officers fired their guns and the man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, an independent civilian agency that investigates serious injuries or deaths involving police, has taken over the investigation.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the news release.

