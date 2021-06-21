Man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday evening.

At around 6:50 p.m., Cold Lake RCMP responded to a report of a dispute that was happening in a vehicle in the area of Ardmore, Alta., about 30 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.

Details of the dispute were limited, but RCMP said in a media release they began to search for a male suspect from the Cold Lake area. Members of the Cold Lake RCMP and an RCMP police service dog began to track the suspect who police said fled on foot.

A short time later, a confrontation occurred between the suspect and the officers, which resulted in an officer firing a service weapon, the RCMP said in a media release Monday morning.

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers at the scene provided medical assistance but the man died of his injuries.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this event,” RCMP said in a media release.

The police service dog was injured in the incident and taken to a veterinarian for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, according to police.

ASIRT will now take over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the actions of police during the investigation.

ASIRT has not released any details about the incident or what led to the shooting.

Ardmore is a hamlet located about 160 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.