ASIRT investigating after Calgary police fatally shoot man who allegedly injured K9, assaulted person

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after Calgary police shot and killed a man who allegedly injured a police dog on Saturday.

The incident unfolded in Forest Lawn in the 4500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. after 3:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that a man had weapons. They say witnesses claimed he assaulted a bystander and threatened others.

The man seriously injured a police service dog, but the Calgary Police Service did not say how. The K9 was taken to an animal hospital in life-threatening condition. The dog is now stable, CPS said.

View image in full screen Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Devon Simmons/Global News

Police said they attempted a “peaceful negotiation,” but the man’s actions led to officers firing their guns.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, CPS said.

No officers were injured, and nearby roads were closed.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.