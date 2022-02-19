Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating after Calgary police fatally shoot man who allegedly injured K9, assaulted person

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 9:04 pm
Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Devon Simmons/Global News

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after Calgary police shot and killed a man who allegedly injured a police dog on Saturday.

The incident unfolded in Forest Lawn in the 4500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. after 3:30 p.m.

Officers responded to reports that a man had weapons. They say witnesses claimed he assaulted a bystander and threatened others.

The man seriously injured a police service dog, but the Calgary Police Service did not say how. The K9 was taken to an animal hospital in life-threatening condition. The dog is now stable, CPS said.

Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Devon Simmons/Global News

Police said they attempted a “peaceful negotiation,” but the man’s actions led to officers firing their guns.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, CPS said.

No officers were injured, and nearby roads were closed.

Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police fatally shot a man near 17 Avenue S.E. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Devon Simmons/Global News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Shooting tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagCalgary fatal shooting tagCalgary officer involved shooting tagfatal shooting calgary tagforest lawn shooting tagCalgary police fatally shoot man tagpolice fatally shoot man Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers