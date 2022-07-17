Menu

Crime

Calgary police respond to 2 stabbings in 2 days

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 8:21 pm
Cowboys Casino in Calgary is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
Cowboys Casino in Calgary is seen in this undated photo. Global News

Calgary police are investigating two stabbings in the city from the last two days.

The first incident took place on Saturday evening at around 11 p.m., outside of Cowboys Casino in the city’s downtown.

Police said the stabbing was a result of an altercation between two men in their 20s.

One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. The other man was taken into custody, CPS said.

Read more: Person arrested after random stabbing on Calgary CTrain

The second stabbing occurred just hours later at around 1 a.m., on July 17.

Police were called to the intersection of 11 Avenue and 2 Street S.W. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Streets in the area were closed off for several hours as officers investigated.

Police said no suspects have yet been identified.

