3 rescued from Popular Bluffs over the weekend: Saskatoon Fire Dept.

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) made two separate water rescues this weekend.

The first incident took place in the early hours of Sunday. Two people were saved from a sandbar at the Popular Bluffs Conservation Area, which is south of Saskatoon

SFD crews were called around 3.30 a.m. to provide assistance to RCMP officers who were searching for two missing people, according to a news release.

The two people were uninjured and found in the middle of the river stranded on a sandbar. SFD water rescue team got them back to safety and on dry land around 4.50 a.m.

“The department would like to remind people going near, in or on the water to inform someone of your plans and route, keep cellphones charged, refrain from using alcohol, wear a personal flotation device, and take a whistle and flashlight,” the press release said.

The second incident was south of Popular Bluffs. SFD received a call from a group of people saying that they were missing a person at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The group had been on a “party island” floating near three sand bars when they lost a member, according to the press release.

SFD took a description of the person and collected information on the last moment that the person was seen. One water rescue team and the Battalion Chief were dispatched.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) had their plane searching from air to locate the missing person.

An SFD boat was also launched and at 10.48 p.m. to search the river. the SFD crew on the boat found a person in the river neck deep in water at 10.58 p.m.

The missing person was brought to shore without injuries and returned to the group as he did not need medical attention, according to the press release.