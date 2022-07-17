Man, 24, rushed to hospital following head-on collision: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Whitby, Ont., on Sunday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision on Lakeridge Road near Dundas Street in the Town of Whitby around 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said a black 2007 Honda Civic was driving north along Lakeridge Road when it crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained “extensive injuries,” police said, and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre where his “condition worsened.”

Police said the man is now in serious condition.

Durham police’s traffic services unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.