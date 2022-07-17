Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, 24, rushed to hospital following head-on collision: Durham police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 17, 2022 4:16 pm
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and shoulder patch logo stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a head-on collision in Whitby, Ont., on Sunday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a collision on Lakeridge Road near Dundas Street in the Town of Whitby around 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said a black 2007 Honda Civic was driving north along Lakeridge Road when it crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto motorbike crash leaves man, 45, dead: police

The driver of the Honda Civic sustained “extensive injuries,” police said, and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre where his “condition worsened.”

Police said the man is now in serious condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Durham police’s traffic services unit attended the scene to conduct an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagWhitby tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police tagDurham Police tagDundas Street tagdrp tagLakeridge Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers