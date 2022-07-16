Edmonton’s Riverboat is back and ready for another season on the North Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve recently noticed the Edmonton Riverboat along the North Saskatchewan River, that’s because it’s back and ready for a weekend of sailing.

“We were in business in 2018. We did a full summer. Then in 2019, we did a full summer and then the pandemic hit and the boat sunk in April of 2020,” said boat owner Jay Esterer.

When that happened he had to sink in roughly half a million dollars to repair the boat after it landed on pilings.

“The boat was perforated at two places on the front and at the back, this put big holes, the pilings were right through the boat’s hull,” said Esterer.

In the process of fixing the boat, Esterer said he took the opportunity to rebuild the engines, hydraulic systems, plumbing and wiring, and updated the exterior — a complete overhaul that cost an additional $1 million. Thanks

“I have too much into it right now emotionally and financially to cut it up into pieces and throw it away.”

Esterer said the newly rebuilt boat functions smoother and will give guests a whole new experience.

“I’m very glad its back, I was sorry that it was gone but I mean during COVID, but I guess they were doing repairs I think too. But I was very happy to hear it was back this weekend,” said local resident Pauline Mason.

“It is nothing but a good thing,” agreed Maureen Winchester.

But while the riverboat is ready to cruise through the river valley this summer, finding workers is forcing it to anchor down.

“We are having trouble with finding qualified crew members because of course there are not many ships that operate on the prairie,” he said.

There is, however, a temporary crew to operate the boat this weekend, but next week there isn’t – a staffing issue he hopes to resolve soon.

“We typically make money when the boat is functioning,” Esterer said. “The sunk costs are considerable but could be repaid.”

