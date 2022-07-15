Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. caregiver guilty of failure to provide necessaries of life to woman with Down Syndrome

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 9:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for woman accused in death of woman with Down Syndrome' Trial begins for woman accused in death of woman with Down Syndrome
The trial has begun for a B.C. woman who was charged with criminal negligence after the body of a woman with Down Syndrome was found in her home. – Apr 6, 2022

A British Columbia caregiver has been convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life, but acquitted of criminal negligence causing death, after a woman with Down Syndrome died in her care.

Florence Girard, 54, weighed just 56 pounds when she was found dead in Astrid Dahl’s Port Coquitlam home on Oct. 13, 2018.

Read more: Caregiver accused of negligence in woman with Down syndrome’s death stands trial in B.C.

At the time, RCMP cited a BC Coroners Service determination that Girard had died of malnourishment and starvation. Girard had been in care for most of her life and required around-the-clock help, police said.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after B.C. woman with developmental disability dies in care' Charges laid after B.C. woman with developmental disability dies in care
Charges laid after B.C. woman with developmental disability dies in care – Jan 29, 2020

Girard had resided in Dahl’s home for about eight years, under a live-in caregiving agreement overseen by the non-profit Kinsight Community Society.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A separate charge of failure to provide the necessaries of life laid against the Kinsight society was stayed in September, 2020.

Read more: Criminal neglect alleged after B.C. woman with developmental disability dies in care

At trial, the Crown alleged Dahl didn’t give Gerard her prescriptions or take her to medical appointments for a lengthy period of time. Gerard’s health declined, she stopped eating, and later died, the Crown alleged.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, the maximum sentence for failure to provide the necessaries of life is five years.

The case is slated to return to court on July 21 to fix a date for sentencing.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC crime tagConvicted tagcaregiver tagfailure to provide the necessaries of life tagFlorence Girard tagAstrid Dahl tagcaregiver negligence tagastrid dahl convicted tagcaregiver convicted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers