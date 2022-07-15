Country Thunder attendees looking to beat the heat in Craven, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Country music fans in Craven, Sask. are looking to have fun and beat the heat at the Country Thunder music festival.

The festival kicked off on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Brianna Leutschaft travelled to Craven from Ontario, arriving on Wednesday. She’s looking forward to seeing a whole lot of her favourite artists throughout the weekend.

But while this weekend is about having fun, watching concerts and enjoying some drinks, concert-goers are reminded that this is one of the hottest weekends of the year.

Leutschaft and her friends have been trying to stay cool.

“The ice truck has gone by us a few times. We’ve been buying some and putting it in our pool so that’s been saving us,” Leutschaft said.

Other festival attendees have been coming up with their own ways to beat the heat.

Ellie Woodrow is drinking water and staying in the shade.

“I might find a river to jump in before long,” said Brandt Siki, another festival attendee.

Jim Woods is a seasoned veteran of Country Thunder. He has been attending the festival since 1986. While he says he used to be underprepared for the heat when he was younger, he now knows a few things about keeping safe in the sun.

“In our early days, we would come just like the other kids, but it’s really important [to stay safe],” Woods said. “Now we have some little spray bottles.”

People in Craven are being told to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible to avoid heat stroke. Belinda Mitchell, Country Thunder’s health and safety manager says attendees need to keep this in mind.

“What’s huge is not to stay out in the direct sunlight for long periods of time. Find shade. Make sure you’re keeping yourself hydrated,” Mitchell said. “If you’re going to be in the sun, we also want to see you with a hat on your head.”

Mitchell advises people to manage their alcohol consumption throughout the weekend and always watch for signs of heat stroke. She says signs include a dry mouth, headaches, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Medical services are on hand at the festival grounds if attendees feel sick.