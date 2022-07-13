Craven and Regina businesses ready to welcome Country Thunder music festival

Send this page to someone via email

The Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival is set to kick off on Thursday in Craven, Sask. and local businesses are excited for the money-making opportunities the event brings.

Preparations for the festival have been ongoing throughout the week, as plenty of concert-goers have made their way down to Craven, filling the campsite with tents and campers already.

“We usually get around 20,000 [people], we’re not sure how many this year, but I think with the lineup we have this year there’s going to be huge crowds,” said Megan Benoit, digital media specialist for Country Thunder.

This is the festival’s first time back in Saskatchewan since 2019, due to the pandemic. Benoit says the reception by fans has been overwhelming.

Story continues below advertisement

“We didn’t even have to get people excited, they already are excited to be back. Country music fans are pretty loyal to these types of events.”

For local businesses in Craven, this has been a week they’ve had circled on their calendars.

Craven’s local 641 Grill and Motel has been preparing for a busy weekend. Owner Bill Singh purchased the motel and restaurant in early 2021, amidst the pandemic.

“It was a tough time,” Singh said. “Right after we bought it, we had to shut down for a month and a half, then we opened for another month and then shut down again. The community has been good but business was hard and not that great.”

1:52 Countdown commences for Country Thunder music festival Countdown commences for Country Thunder music festival

Singh says he hopes the business from this week will help make up for money lost during those tough times throughout the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Although he hasn’t experienced Country Thunder yet, Singh knows just how much business it brings.

“I know it’s a crazy thing, lots of people. A lot of young crowds, they have fun, get drunk, have a good time, they listen to music, I’m hoping they come out and try our food and we’ll get some business out of it.”

Singh says he’s already seeing the impact of Country Thunder’s draw. When the festival was first announced, the motel was booked up within a few days. He says there’s still a high demand.

“Like last week and even yesterday we had over 70 calls for the rooms.”

Singh also runs a taxi service called Bill’s Taxi. He’s fully expecting a large demand in that service too, knowing that plenty of concert-goers will need rides to and from Regina. He also wants to ensure that nobody is trying to drive intoxicated this weekend and wants people to know they can call for a ride.

“Make sure you don’t drink and drive. Come see us, we’re open late, give us a call.”

Singh and his staff have been preparing hard for the week, hiring extra staff including cooks and waiters.

“I hope everything goes good and we’ll get some business.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: First ever Caribbean Carnival coming to Regina next week

In Regina, local businesses are also feeling the effects of Country Thunder. Lammle’s Western Wear has been very busy this week, with plenty of customers looking for a new country-themed outfit for the festival.

“Let’s say like on a Sunday, usually we have like a couple people come in, a decent day, but like these days its a ton,” said Everett Dillman, a Lammle’s store associate. “They just keep coming, nonstop.”

Dillman says they’re customers are looking for any western wear, but mainly hats and boots.

He also says many customers are just looking for one-time outfits to use at the festival. He notices that the age demographic of customers has been widespread.

Dillman says Lammle’s is expecting the shopping traffic to continue throughout the weekend.