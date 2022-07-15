Vancouver police release photo of suspect in bail scam targeting seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released a photo of a suspect in a string of recent bail scams targeting area seniors.

Police issued a warning Thursday about the scams that have persisted in the region for months, after five people were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators said a sixth person has come forward.

“The photo we’ve released today was taken on Wednesday by a victim in Vancouver who became suspicious after a man posing as a police officer convinced her to hand over $10,000 to bail her son out of jail,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

“Her gut instinct said something wasn’t right, but by the time she realized she’d been scammed she had already handed over the money.”

The scam works like this.

A fraudster contacts the victim claiming to be with the police or another official agency, and tells them a friend or loved one has been arrested and needs bail.

Police have said the scammers use social media to research and learn specific details about their victims.

Once they have persuaded their target, the scammer arranges to come to the victim’s home and collect the “bail,” usually several thousand dollars, as cash.

Police said the suspect in the photograph is believed to be a part of a network of criminals targeting vulnerable seniors.

He is described as in his 20s with a slim build, dark complexion and short, curly hair.

He was wearing a grey, short-sleeved button up shirt, khaki pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver police Financial Crime Unit at 604-717-0503. Anyone experiencing a crime in progress should call 911 immediately.