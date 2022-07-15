Saskatchewan RCMP investigate string of vehicle thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect in relation to multiple vehicle theft incidents across several communities.

On July 8 Wynard RCMP responded to a call about theft of fuel around 5:15 p.m. at a local business.

When officers pulled up behind the suspect pickup truck with their lights on, the truck rammed into the police vehicle, pushing it out of the way, and fled eastbound on Highway 16.

Neighbouring detachments were alerted, and Yorkton RCMP located the truck multiple times, but the truck was able to flee at a high rate of speed.

The truck was found abandoned around 10:45 p.m. southeast of Dunleath, and it was determined that the truck and license plate had been stolen.

Yorkton RCMP then received a report of a theft of a white SUV outside of Yorkton. Officers suspected the theft was in connection to the earlier incident.

A theft of a black Ford F-150 was then reported on July 9 in Tyner, which investigators determined might also be connected.

The white SUV was found abandoned on July 10 in Eston.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone who sees a black Ford F-150 with a Saskatchewan plate number 728JSD should report it to the police, and to not approach the vehicle.

