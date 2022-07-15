Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP investigate string of vehicle thefts

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Wynard RCMP dashcam footage of July 8 ramming' Wynard RCMP dashcam footage of July 8 ramming
Wynard RCMP released dashcam footage of a white pickup truck ramming their vehicle after officers tried to stop a suspect in a fuel theft on July 8.

The Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for a suspect in relation to multiple vehicle theft incidents across several communities.

On July 8 Wynard RCMP responded to a call about theft of fuel around 5:15 p.m. at a local business.

Read more: 3 teens charged after pickup truck stolen in Whitby, Ont.: police

When officers pulled up behind the suspect pickup truck with their lights on, the truck rammed into the police vehicle, pushing it out of the way, and fled eastbound on Highway 16.

Neighbouring detachments were alerted, and Yorkton RCMP located the truck multiple times, but the truck was able to flee at a high rate of speed.

The truck was found abandoned around 10:45 p.m. southeast of Dunleath, and it was determined that the truck and license plate had been stolen.

Click to play video: '7 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail' 7 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail
7 people sent to hospital after stolen vehicle crashes on Yellowhead Trail

Yorkton RCMP then received a report of a theft of a white SUV outside of Yorkton. Officers suspected the theft was in connection to the earlier incident.

A theft of a black Ford F-150 was then reported on July 9 in Tyner, which investigators determined might also be connected.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP receive nearly 7,700 calls for service in one week

The white SUV was found abandoned on July 10 in Eston.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing, and that anyone who sees a black Ford F-150 with a Saskatchewan plate number 728JSD should report it to the police, and to not approach the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting' RCMP search the area of Langham Saskatchewan for a suspect in a fatal shooting
