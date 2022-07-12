Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 teens charged after pickup truck stolen in Whitby, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 5:29 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Three teens have been arrested after a pickup truck was stolen from a scrap metal yard in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft at Tauton Road, east of Garrard Road.

Police said a citizen allegedly saw three male suspects stealing one of their company vehicles.

According to police, the teens were confronted by a male victim.

Read more: Man, 22, arrested after firearm discharged in Whitby: police

“The male victim was assaulted by the fleeing males,” officers allege in a news release.

Trending Stories

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said two of the teens were arrested near the scene and a third fled on foot.

Officers said the force’s K-9 unit assisted but the suspect “was able to get away.”

“The third teen was arrested shortly after and charged,” police said.

Police said an 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

Officers said they were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAssault tagWhitby tagDurham Regional Police tagVehicle Theft tagDRPS tagassault investigation tagWhitby Crime tagtauton road taggarrard road tagpick up truck stolen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers