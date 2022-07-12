3 teens charged after pickup truck stolen in Whitby, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three teens have been arrested after a pickup truck was stolen from a scrap metal yard in Whitby, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft at Tauton Road, east of Garrard Road.

Police said a citizen allegedly saw three male suspects stealing one of their company vehicles.

According to police, the teens were confronted by a male victim.

“The male victim was assaulted by the fleeing males,” officers allege in a news release.

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Police said two of the teens were arrested near the scene and a third fled on foot.

Officers said the force’s K-9 unit assisted but the suspect “was able to get away.”

“The third teen was arrested shortly after and charged,” police said.

Police said an 18-year-old and two 15-year-olds were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and assault.

Officers said they were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.