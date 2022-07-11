Saskatchewan RCMP receive nearly 7,700 calls for service in one week

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday the Saskatchewan RCMP released a number of statistics on arrests, charges and incidents that occurred over the last week in the province.

In total, there was 7,694 calls for service between July 4 and July 10, with 1,295 of those occurring on Saturday July 9 alone.

During the one-week period, 204 assaults were reported to RCMP, as well as 109 break and enters.

As Saskatchewan residents hit the road to kick off summer, RCMP intercepted a large number of drivers. Some 1,015 people were pulled over in the last week, with 722 fines being issued. There were also 175 collisions in the same time period.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP also responded to 278 thefts, 577 reports of mischief and 15 incidents of sexual assault.

The report shows that between January 2022 and June 11, 13 homicides have taken place in Saskatchewan, while a total of 1,060 intimate partner violence cases have occurred.

A full report of the RCMP’s latest numbers can be found on the RCMP website.

1:55 Man released from hospital after shooting in Lethbridge encampment: police Man released from hospital after shooting in Lethbridge encampment: police