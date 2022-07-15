Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after man assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 3:08 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 14, officers received a report of an assault in the Queens Quay West and Yonge Street area.

Read more: Police in York Region seek to locate man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Officers said a 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal argument with another man.

According to police, the man was allegedly assaulted “multiple times.”

Police said he suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers said the suspect was last seen walking westbound on Queens Quay West.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are searching for a man between five feet nine inches and five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and short, black hair.

Trending Stories
Police said he was wearing glasses. Officers have released photos of the suspect in hopes that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

