Police seek to identify suspect after man assaulted in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 14, officers received a report of an assault in the Queens Quay West and Yonge Street area.

Officers said a 27-year-old man became involved in a verbal argument with another man.

According to police, the man was allegedly assaulted “multiple times.”

Police said he suffered life-altering injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers said the suspect was last seen walking westbound on Queens Quay West.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are searching for a man between five feet nine inches and five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and short, black hair.

Police said he was wearing glasses. Officers have released photos of the suspect in hopes that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.