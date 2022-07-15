London, Ont. police identify suspects connected to gunshots fired downtown in May

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s London Police Service has identified two suspects in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to the end of May.

Read more: London police looking for male suspect wanted for firing gun downtown

On May 27, at 2 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the 500-block of Richmond Street.

Investigators determined that a gun had been fired.

Friday, police announced they have now laid charges against two people.

Ahmed Abdalla Hashim, 19, from Toronto, has not been located, and as such, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

He has been charged with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life or prevent arrest, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing a loaded and unloaded regulated firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary a to prohibition order.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 6 people injured after shooting during Scarborough robbery

Althea Christopher, 19, from London, has been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Christopher is in custody and is expected to appear in London court Friday while police continue to search for Hashim.

Anyone with information in relation to the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2:19 Federal government announces $12.3M to help tackle gun violence in Toronto Federal government announces $12.3M to help tackle gun violence in Toronto – Jun 29, 2022