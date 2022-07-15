Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police identify suspects connected to gunshots fired downtown in May

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 3:15 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Ontario’s London Police Service has identified two suspects in relation to a weapons investigation dating back to the end of May.

Read more: London police looking for male suspect wanted for firing gun downtown

On May 27, at 2 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire in the 500-block of Richmond Street.

Investigators determined that a gun had been fired.

Friday, police announced they have now laid charges against two people.

Ahmed Abdalla Hashim, 19, from Toronto, has not been located, and as such, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

He has been charged with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life or prevent arrest, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing a loaded and unloaded regulated firearm, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, and possession of a firearm and ammunition contrary a to prohibition order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 6 people injured after shooting during Scarborough robbery

Althea Christopher, 19, from London, has been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and accessory after the fact to commit an indictable offence.

Christopher is in custody and is expected to appear in London court Friday while police continue to search for Hashim.

Anyone with information in relation to the accused’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Federal government announces $12.3M to help tackle gun violence in Toronto' Federal government announces $12.3M to help tackle gun violence in Toronto
Federal government announces $12.3M to help tackle gun violence in Toronto – Jun 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Investigation tagLondon Ontario tagGun Violence tagLdnont tagGuns tagSuspects tagweapons charges tagRichmond Street tagWeapons Investigation tagDowntown Core tagGunshots fired taglondon Ont. news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers