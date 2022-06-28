Multiple victims injured after shooting during Scarborough robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple victims are injured after a shooting during a robbery in Scarborough, police say.

Toronto police said they were called at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after five suspects broke into a commercial unit in the area of Midland Avenue and Highway 401.

Police said the occupants were robbed and shots were fired during the incident.

Multiple victims made their own way to hospital, all of whom were suffering gunshot wounds, police said. There is no word on the exact number of victims.

All injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Toronto paramedics said one of the victims was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries after arriving at a local hospital.

Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect information is currently available.

Police added that they were first called to the hospital and the shooting scene was located after.

