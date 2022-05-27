Menu

Canada

London police looking for male suspect wanted for firing gun downtown

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2022 3:59 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police are looking for a suspect wanted for firing a gun in downtown London, Ont., early Friday morning.

On Friday, May 27, around 2 a.m. police responded to a call that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of Richmond Street.

Officers say they located evidence that a gun had been fired, but there were no reported injuries or damage located.

Through further investigation, police determined that a male suspect was involved in an altercation inside a downtown establishment prior to the reported incident.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male believed to be involved.

Pictured below, police believe the suspect is in his early 20s, with braided hair in cornrows and a thin build, and wearing a black and blue hooded sweater, black shoes and dark pants.

Police believe the suspect is in his early 20s, with braided hair in cornrows and a thin build, and wearing a black and blue hooded sweater, black shoes and dark pants. View image in full screen
Police believe the suspect is in his early 20s, with braided hair in cornrows and a thin build, and wearing a black and blue hooded sweater, black shoes and dark pants. Supplied by London Police Service

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are asking anyone who may have information or video of the incident to please contact the police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
