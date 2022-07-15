‘Large-scale’ Ontario drug trafficking network dismantled, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Twenty-five people have been charged as part of the dismantling of a “large-scale” Ontario drug trafficking network, police say.

York Regional Police said Friday that an investigation into the network was launched in June 2021.

At first, police were targeting drug trafficking within York Region. Yet police say they eventually discovered the ring was selling drugs throughout the GTA and in other parts of Ontario, including London, Durham Region and Kawartha Lakes.

Several police forces got involved and launched “Project Entrust.”

Officers investigated individuals for over a year “before systematically arresting and charging the suspects,” police said.

Nineteen search warrants executed between June 2021 and June of this year, resulting in 25 suspects charged with 113 offences.

Police allege that around $1.7 million worth of illegal drugs, including fentanyl, oxycodone pills, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, were seized, along with $23,000 in firearms, ammunition and magazines.

Officers said $136,000 in Canadian currency was also seized along with two stolen vehicles and one vehicle as proceeds of crime.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

A list of the 25 arrested can be found here: Project Entrust Charge List.

An officer during "Project Entrust."

