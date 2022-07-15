Menu

Canada

Chuckwagon horse euthanized after Calgary Stampede race

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 15, 2022 8:48 am
Chuckwagon horses. View image in full screen
File: Chuckwagon racing horses. abishome, Getty Images

A chuckwagon rider has had to make the tough decision to put down a racing horse.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the Calgary Stampede said a chuckwagon horse was injured during a race.

The horse belonged to Grimshaw, Alta., rider, Cody Risdale.

Read more: Changes to chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede may reduce tragedy on the track

After a veterinary assessment, the owner decided to euthanize the horse.

New protocols are in place for the 2022 Stampede after six horses were killed back in 2019. It’s the first time only three chucks are competing in the race, compared with four in previous years.

Click to play video: 'Changes to chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede may reduce tragedy on the track' Changes to chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede may reduce tragedy on the track
Changes to chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede may reduce tragedy on the track – Jul 7, 2022
