Chuckwagon horse euthanized after Calgary Stampede race

A chuckwagon rider has had to make the tough decision to put down a racing horse.

Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, the Calgary Stampede said a chuckwagon horse was injured during a race.

The horse belonged to Grimshaw, Alta., rider, Cody Risdale.

After a veterinary assessment, the owner decided to euthanize the horse.

New protocols are in place for the 2022 Stampede after six horses were killed back in 2019. It’s the first time only three chucks are competing in the race, compared with four in previous years.

