Early morning assault leaves 36-year-old Regina man in hospital

A 36-year-old man from Regina is in hospital after a violent assault with a weapon.

On Wednesday, around 4:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of 14the Avenue after a report of a man who was injured.

Officers found the victim with serious injuries from a violent assault with a weapon.

EMS provided emergency first aid before transporting him to hospital, where he remains.

While investigators are unable to interview the victim during this time, they are asking for any information or physical evidence in relation to the assault.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

