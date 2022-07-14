Menu

Canada

Early morning assault leaves 36-year-old Regina man in hospital

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 5:49 pm
A 36-year-old Regina man is in hospital after an apparent assault with a weapon, and the Regina Police Service is asking the public for any information they may have to help solve this crime.
File / Global News

A 36-year-old man from Regina is in hospital after a violent assault with a weapon.

On Wednesday, around 4:55 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of 14the Avenue after a report of a man who was injured.

Read more: 1 dead in Highway 6 collision north of Regina

Officers found the victim with serious injuries from a violent assault with a weapon.

EMS provided emergency first aid before transporting him to hospital, where he remains.

Trending Stories

While investigators are unable to interview the victim during this time, they are asking for any information or physical evidence in relation to the assault.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

