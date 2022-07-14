Menu

Traffic

Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 4:15 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said a vehicle and pedestrian collided in the Airport Road and Boviard Drive area at around 2:20 p.m.

Peel paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after carjacking in Vaughan, Ont.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Trending Stories

Road closures are in place in the area and police urged the public to “use alternate routes.”

