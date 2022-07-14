Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: Peel police

A man has been taken to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet Thursday, Peel Regional Police said a vehicle and pedestrian collided in the Airport Road and Boviard Drive area at around 2:20 p.m.
Peel paramedics told Global News the man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Road closures are in place in the area and police urged the public to “use alternate routes.”
