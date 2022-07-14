Menu

Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after carjacking in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 3:41 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a carjacking in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on July 13 at around 9:55 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Major Mackenzie Drive East and Thomas Cook Drive area.

Police said the victim was driving a 2017 white Mercedes E300 on Thomas Cook Drive when he stopped to turn onto Major Mackenzie Drive.

According to police, a dark-coloured SUV pulled up beside the victim, and a suspect got out of the passenger side and “appeared to have been holding a gun near his waist.”

Police said the suspect demanded the victim get out of his car.

“The victim complied,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the suspect then stole the vehicle and fled the area, while the second suspect followed in the SUV.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

