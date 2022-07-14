Nearly 50 million litres of used oil recycled every year in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A car show in the Central Okanagan this weekend will not only highlight European vehicles, but also the importance of recycling used oil and antifreeze.

The 2022 DAS AutoSchau Weekend will take place July 15-17 in Kelowna, with the car show taking place on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at City Park.

Along with German and European cars being displayed, the B.C. Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) will be on site, with ambassadors ready to speak about recycling and where to find used oil recycling facilities across B.C.

According to the BCUOMA — a non-profit organization that started in 2004 — nearly 50 million litres of used oil and three million litres of used antifreeze are collected and recycled yearly across the province.

“British Columbians love to recycle,” said CEO David Lawes, noting oil containers and oil filters can be recycled as well.

Asked if people realize just how much oil is recycled every year, Lawes said probably not.

“Most people are only handling a litre at a time, maybe they’re topping up in the garage or something like that, or doing a small (oil) change at their house,” said Lawes.

“But it all adds up. And when you add it up across the province, it’s a pretty big number.”

Lawes says used oil can and used antifreeze be taken to one of nearly 300 facilities across the province at no charge. He says nearly three-quarters of all used oil is refined into new lubricating oil, with the remaining 25 per cent or so going into other products. Used antifreeze is also recycled into new antifreeze.

Oil containers and oil filters can also be brought in for recycling, Lawes noted.

The BCUOMA will also be taking part in four other events this year.

Aug. 7, B.C. Historic Motor Races, Mission

Aug. 13, Westshore Motorsports Park car and truck show, Victoria

Aug. 21, Cruise for the Shore Charity, North Vancouver

Aug. 27, Historic Hot Rod Reunion, Mission

The BCUOMA website includes an interactive map that shows locations and businesses that accept used oil and used antifreeze.

A spokesperson for a Great Canadian Oil Change location in Kelowna says they only accept used oil and used antifreeze, but nothing else.

Jiffy Lube in Kelowna says it will accept used oil and used antifreeze plus most automotive fluids. However, they don’t accept brake fluid, gas or diesel.

For the South Okanagan, the BCUOMA map lists several sites that will accept used oil and used antifreeze, including the Campbell Mountain Landfill and District of Summerland Landfill.

However, it’s always good practice to phone ahead and see if they accept used automotive fluids.

In the Central Okanagan, residents seeking to dispose of used gas can take it to a recycling centre on Spall Road. The gas, though, must be in a fuel-safe container, like a jerry can, and only 25 litres are accepted. The jerry can will be kept by the recycling centre.

For used brake fluid and diesel, the Regional District of Central Okanagan says they will only accept those two items if they’ve been absorbed via kitty litter or sawdust and completely dried out.

More information about recycling can be found online at the Recycling Council of British Columbia.

For more about the Das Weekend car show, visit their website.