Vancouver launches pilot reusable cup, disposable cup recycling program

The City of Vancouver is rolling out a pilot project aimed at cutting the number of disposable cups that end up in the region’s landfills.

The pilot, which is being run by Return-It, will see nearly two dozen public and commercial collection points around the city where people can return single-use cups for recycling.

The stations will also eventually allow people to return reusable cups acquired from several of the city’s largest fast food chains.

The program will support reusable cups from Tim Hortons at launch, with plans to add Starbucks and McDonald’s, Return-It said. Project partner A&W is currently running its own in-house cup share pilot.

The reusable cups will be washed, sterilized and returned to their company of origin to be lent out again.

“This pilot program represents the first step towards implementing a permanent program for reuse and recycling that will keep more cups out of our landfills.” said John Nixon, interim president and CEO of Return-It.

The City of Vancouver implemented a 25-cent fee for disposable cups earlier this year in an effort to cut down on waste.

That program was criticized for disproportionately affecting low-income people, and the city later pledged to help craft a reusable cup program.

“(This program) shows that Vancouver is a leader when it comes to the environment,” Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said.

“Eighty million disposable cups every year go into our landfill, and this really is a city coming together to change that, and doing it in a way that is easy for the public.”

The pilot program will run for six months, while stakeholders evaluate the viability of a wider, permanent program in the city.

The program is launching with four public collection bins and 10 Tim Hortons locations, all in downtown Vancouver, where people can return their cups. Return-it says more bin locations are “coming soon.”

The bins will have separate slots for reusable and single-use cups, along with a drain to empty out any remaining fluids.

People returning their reusable cups will need to scan a QR code before depositing them.