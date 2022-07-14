Menu

Crime

‘Fraudulent player accounts’ used by teen to target online gambling in Ontario, police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 1:44 pm
The OLG logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The OLG logo is seen in this file image. Global News

“Fraudulent player accounts” were used by a teenager to target online gambling in Ontario, police allege.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday that the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) contacted officers in May 2021 regarding “potential illegal activity on its gaming sites.”

Police said an investigation determined that between March and December of last year, “fraudulent player accounts” were created using forged or altered documents with stolen of fraudulent credit cards.

Read more: As single-sports betting arrives in Ontario, experts warn of pitfalls to avoid

Cell phones were also allegedly hacked in order to acquire new phones.

The statement said that in February, a search warrant was executed at a home in London where investigators seized electronic devices.

“The OPP Digital Forensics Unit provided an expert examination of these devices in order to collect evidence,” the statement continued.

On July 5, a 17-year-old boy from London was arrested.

Read more: Man faces nearly 100 charges in connection to Toronto online marketplace fraud: police

He has since been charged with fraud over $5,000, three counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of personation with intent and seven counts of using forged documents.

The boy cannot be named due to a provision under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Aug. 16.

