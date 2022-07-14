Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard waives right to bail hearing in Quebec sex crime case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Peter Nygard’s Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25' Peter Nygard’s Montreal criminal case on sex assault charge put off until May 25

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is waiving his right to a bail hearing in Quebec where he faces two sex-related charges.

Defence lawyer Laurence Juillet told the Quebec court that the accused chose to waive his right to a bail hearing because he is currently detained in a Toronto jail and is subject to a detention order in Manitoba.

Read more: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail, will be detained in Toronto

Nygard, who participated in the short court hearing by phone, faces a charge of sexual assault and a charge of forcible confinement in Quebec.

Trending Stories

Prosecutor Jerome Laflamme says the Crown will be ready to set a trial date at Nygard’s next Montreal court appearance scheduled for Sept. 8.

Read more: Montreal bail hearing on sex charge for Peter Nygard delayed by Rogers outage

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard is facing six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in Toronto in connection with alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

Authorities in the United States have asked for him to be extradited to face charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in that country.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sexual Assault tagPeter Nygard tagMontreal court tagpeter nygard bail hearing tagNygard charges Quebec tagNygard sex crimes tagPeter Nygard crimes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers