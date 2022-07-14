Suspect in fatal Whitby stabbing arrested in Kawartha Lakes trailer park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect wanted after a fatal stabbing in Whitby was arrested overnight in a Kawartha Lakes trailer park, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to Regatta Crescent in southern Whitby just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing.

A 44-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he died.

Police called the stabbing “domestic-related.”

Police said Thursday that the suspect fled in a vehicle but was later located at the Duck Lake RV Resort trailer park in Kirkfield in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

With help from the Durham police Air1 helicopter and the Ontario Provincial Police, the suspect was arrested “without incident,” police said.

Whitby resident Zachary Gibson, 41, was charged with first-degree murder.

The stabbing marks Durham Region’s 10th homicide of the year.

View image in full screen The scene of the fatal stabbing in Whitby on Thursday. Global News