Crime

Suspect in fatal Whitby stabbing arrested in Kawartha Lakes trailer park: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Whitby homicide at trailer park in City of Kawartha Lakes: Durham police' Arrest made in Whitby homicide at trailer park in City of Kawartha Lakes: Durham police
Arrest made in Whitby homicide at trailer park in City of Kawartha Lakes: Durham police

A suspect wanted after a fatal stabbing in Whitby was arrested overnight in a Kawartha Lakes trailer park, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called to Regatta Crescent in southern Whitby just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a stabbing.

A 44-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he died.

Police called the stabbing “domestic-related.”

Read more: Man dead after ‘domestic-related’ stabbing in Whitby: police

Police said Thursday that the suspect fled in a vehicle but was later located at the Duck Lake RV Resort trailer park in Kirkfield in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

With help from the Durham police Air1 helicopter and the Ontario Provincial Police, the suspect was arrested “without incident,” police said.

Whitby resident Zachary Gibson, 41, was charged with first-degree murder.

The stabbing marks Durham Region’s 10th homicide of the year.

The scene of the fatal stabbing in Whitby on Thursday. View image in full screen
The scene of the fatal stabbing in Whitby on Thursday. Global News
