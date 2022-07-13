Calls for caution after diving accident kills man in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly two years since William Montpetit’s accident when the 21-year-old broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae after he dove into a swimming pool.

Doctors told him he’d never be able to walk again, but he says he’s getting stronger everyday.

“Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, but you just have to go day by day,” said Montpetit.

On Sunday, Laval police said a 41-year-old man died after diving into the shallow end of a residential swimming pool.

According to the Quebec lifesaving society, there are on average, about 10 diving accidents a year in Quebec that result in either injury or death. And in most cases, the victims are men.

READ MORE: Quebec drownings up sharply in 2020 as advocates say pandemic, warm summer to blame

A doctor with Sacré-Coeur hospital says though deaths don’t happen often, the injuries that can arise from a bad dive are life changing

Story continues below advertisement

“These patients often have spinal cord injuries, cervical spinal cord injuries, they’re quadriplegic, so they’re paralyzed from the neck down.” said Dr. Jean-Marc Mac-Thiong, orthopedic surgeon at Sacré-Cœur hospital.

Now quadriplegic, Montpetit says he regrets diving carelessly that day, and it saddens him to hear accidents like his are still occurring.

“Just go feet first. You can have so much fun by just playing, but be safe. Try to be careful and try to think before acting,” he said.

READ MORE: Water safety experts in Quebec ‘very concerned’ as summer looms

“We ask everyone to follow our water safety tips, like never dive when you don’t know or the evaluation of how deep [the water] is,” said Raynald Hawkins of Quebec’s Lifesaving Society.

Hawkins advises following simple rules like ensuring the depth of the water is twice your height. He adds to also never go head first in above ground pools, shallow ends or lakes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Diving is a very good sport, a very good activity, but you need to make sure your facility is acceptable to practice this activity,” he said.