Hamilton Centre’s Horwath to take on ethics, accountability critic post in new era for Ontario NDP

Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath is set to take on the ethics and accountability critic post amid changes within the party headlined by the Hamilton Centre MPPs resignation from the top spot at the end of the 2022 election.

Interim leader Peter Tabuns laid out the critic portfolios and key roles for the official Opposition to Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government on Wednesday in a statement that promised to rebuild and improve health care as well as make life more affordable for Ontarians.

Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas MPP Sandy Shaw takes on the critic’s post for environment, conservation and parks while Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor is taking on one of two deputy whip posts.

Niagara Region appointments included Niagara Centre’s Jeff Burch taking on the caucus chair position, St. Catharines MPP Jenni Stevens moves to the sports, tourism, veterans, legion and military affairs critic and MPP for Niagara Falls, Fort Erie & Niagara-on-the-Lake Wayne Gates is set to take on long-term care, retirement homes and home care.

“We’re going to fight to stop the cuts, fight for climate action, and work every day to close the gap between the very richest and the rest of us,” Tabuns boasted in his outline of the redeveloped caucus.

The NDP saw its seat count diminished to 31 this past election after rising from third party to official Opposition status between 2009 and 2018 under Horwath’s leadership.

Tabuns previously said the newly assigned critic portfolios would be geared to respond to the needs and concerns of families across Ontario, rather than matching critic portfolios directly to government ministers.

NEW: Ontario NDP interim leader Peter Tabuns has named Doly Begum and Sol Mamakwa as deputy leaders, while former leader Andrea Horwath will be responsible for ethics and accountability. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/EOHRfjQYjA — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) July 13, 2022