Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King expected to have bail review Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 6:32 am
Click to play video: 'Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail' Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail
WATCH ABOVE: Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate 'Freedom Convoy', denied bail – Feb 25, 2022

OTTAWA — “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is expected to appear in an Ottawa court today for a bail review.

He will be returning after his earlier bail review in April came to an abrupt and unexpected halt when his lawyer’s computer appeared to be hacked.

Since then, he’s tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.

The day after the abruptly ended hearing, the Crown announced it would lay additional perjury and obstruction of justice charges against him.

Read more: Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

The details of the testimony that led to the allegations are protected by a publication ban.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
