Comments

Canada

Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 19, 2022 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail' Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate ‘Freedom Convoy’, denied bail
WATCH: Pat King, co-organizer of Ottawa anti-mandate 'Freedom Convoy', denied bail – Feb 25, 2022

Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges as he tries to secure his release from jail.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.

On Wednesday last week, King appeared in court for a bail review so his lawyers could argue for his release while he awaits his trial.

Read more: Pat King faces new charges after bail hearing halted by computer hack

The next day, the Crown announced it would lay perjury and obstruction of justice charges against King.

Today, the three counts of perjury and three counts of obstruction of justice were read aloud to King in court.

King has also retained a new lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
