Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice

Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges as he tries to secure his release from jail.

King was arrested on Feb. 18 on charges related to his involvement in the three-week protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of Ottawa.

On Wednesday last week, King appeared in court for a bail review so his lawyers could argue for his release while he awaits his trial.

The next day, the Crown announced it would lay perjury and obstruction of justice charges against King.

Today, the three counts of perjury and three counts of obstruction of justice were read aloud to King in court.

King has also retained a new lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, to fight for his release and defend him against the mounting number of charges.