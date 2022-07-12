Ontario police charge 3 Quebec residents in connection with grandparent scheme

Send this page to someone via email

A woman and two men from Quebec have been arrested following an investigation by three Ontario police forces.

Peel Regional Police’s fraud bureau, in partnership with York Regional Police and Niagara Regional Police, charged the three following an alleged grandparent scam in the Toronto area.

Police said the alleged scam targeted seniors, asking them to help free a grandchild who was supposedly in need of immediate help.

“The victims would make significant cash withdrawls and package them up to be couriered to a final destination, only to be told by the suspects that further funds were required,” Peel police said.

On Thursday, police arrested the three suspects and charged them with possession of property obtained by crime.

Jean-Daniel Corneille, a 32-year-old man, and West Menther Michel, 29, were both arrested. Jeandeline Esperance, a 21-year-old woman, was also arrested and charged.

The three are from Quebec, police said, and appeared in court in Brampton on Friday.

“Criminal acts perpetrated against our vulnerable sectors will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” Sean Brennan, inspector of financial crimes service with Peel police, said.

Police said the alleged scam may have been operating in Ontario and Quebec.

