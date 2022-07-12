Body of 2nd victim of capsized boat on Spray Lakes, Alta., found by search team

A search team has discovered the body of a man from the water at Spray Lakes, Alta. on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the man is one of the two missing boaters whose boat capsized on July 10.

The boat, which contained four people, capsized near the Spray Lakes Campground, approximately 24 kilometres south of Canmore. One man was found dead on the same day, one man is still unaccounted for and one person was able to make it to shore and has been taken to a hospital in Canmore, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews could not confirm what caused the boat to capsize or whether the occupants were wearing life jackets.

Canmore RCMP along with Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta conservation officers and a cadaver dog continue to search for the remaining missing boater.

Advertisement