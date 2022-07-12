Menu

Canada

Body of 2nd victim of capsized boat on Spray Lakes, Alta., found by search team

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 5:18 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A search team has discovered the body of a man from the water at Spray Lakes, Alta. on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the man is one of the two missing boaters whose boat capsized on July 10.

The boat, which contained four people, capsized near the Spray Lakes Campground, approximately 24 kilometres south of Canmore. One man was found dead on the same day, one man is still unaccounted for and one person was able to make it to shore and has been taken to a hospital in Canmore, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews could not confirm what caused the boat to capsize or whether the occupants were wearing life jackets.

Read more: 1 person dead, 2 unaccounted for after boat capsizes on Spray Lake Reservoir: Canmore RCMP

Canmore RCMP along with Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta conservation officers and a cadaver dog continue to search for the remaining missing boater.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canmore tagKananaskis tagCanmore RCMP tagBoat Capsize tagSpray Lake tagSpray lake boat capsize tagSpray Lake Resevoir tagSpray Lakes Campground tag

