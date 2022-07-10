Menu

Canada

1 person dead, 2 unaccounted for after boat capsizes on Spray Lake Reservoir: Canmore RCMP

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 8:26 pm
An RCMP patrol car, September 14, 2014. Canmore RCMP arrested an apparently intoxicated semi truck driver on Aug. 12, 2019.
An RCMP patrol car, September 14, 2014. Canmore RCMP arrested an apparently intoxicated semi truck driver on Aug. 12, 2019. The Canadian Press

One person has died and two people are unaccounted for after a boat capsized on Spray Lake Reservoir, Alta.

Calgary EMS confirms one more person has been taken to a hospital in Canmore.

Canmore RCMP said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews were dispatched around 2 p.m., officials said.

Trending Stories

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway with the help of Kananaskis Emergency Services and victim services.

