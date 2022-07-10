1 person dead, 2 unaccounted for after boat capsizes on Spray Lake Reservoir: Canmore RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and two people are unaccounted for after a boat capsized on Spray Lake Reservoir, Alta.

Calgary EMS confirms one more person has been taken to a hospital in Canmore.

Canmore RCMP said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews were dispatched around 2 p.m., officials said.

Rescue and recovery efforts are underway with the help of Kananaskis Emergency Services and victim services.