Hamilton man facing murder charge after body found near railway tracks in city’s east end

Hamilton police have identified the victim and charged a man in the city’s second homicide of 2022 after a body was discovered in a tent near railway tracks in the city’s east end on Monday.

An autopsy on the victim, identified as 32-year-old Stanley Gordon Waite of Hamilton, is now under the direction of the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Investigators say Devon Pastoric, also 32, from the Hamilton area is facing second-degree murder charges after the deceased was found in an area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue.

The manner of death is not being released until the post-mortem is complete, according to police.

During an update at Central Station, Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle said the forensic unit was still on scene at the Lottridge Street site and that police continue to canvass the area for video.

Cattle said investigators are not looking for any other suspects and that the two men appeared to know each other.

“I can say that they knew each other for a brief time. This doesn’t appear to be a stranger,” Cattle said.

“They did become, I wouldn’t say friends, but for at least a couple of days they knew each other.”

The detective said the tent, where Waite was found, was between some businesses and the tracks along a line of trees.

“There was a tent was set up in the shade under a tree off the railroad tracks,” Cattle said.

Cattle said prior to receiving a 911 call about a possible dead body, the accused had gone into a police station and confessed “that he did something.”

“So we started the investigation that way,” Cattle remarked.

“We started searching the area, while we were searching …. we received a call about a possible deceased male down by the tracks.”

Investigators revealed that two men appeared to have been in an argument prior to Waite’s death.

Police say Stanley had been splitting time at residences belonging to friends and family as well as in tents of late. His family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss, said Cattle.