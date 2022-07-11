Hamilton police say man found dead in tent was victim of homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have a 32-year-old man in custody after the body of another man was found in a tent near railway tracks in the city’s east end.

Investigators are calling it the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Hamilton Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a male in the City's East End. The male was located in a tent near the rail tracks in the area of Lottridge St & Landsdowne Ave in #HamOnt. One male is currently in custody. Read More: https://t.co/gyT0NYKxPD — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the body was found Monday in the area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue, and are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have been in the area over the weekend, to contact them at their non-emergency line: 905-546-4925.

Police say they are still working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.