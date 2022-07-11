Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police say man found dead in tent was victim of homicide

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 11, 2022 5:02 pm
Hamilton Police say they have a 32 year old man in custody, after the body of another man was found in a tent near railway tracks in the city's east end on Monday. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say they have a 32 year old man in custody, after the body of another man was found in a tent near railway tracks in the city's east end on Monday. Global News

Hamilton police say they have a 32-year-old man in custody after the body of another man was found in a tent near railway tracks in the city’s east end.

Investigators are calling it the city’s second homicide of 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the body was found Monday in the area of Lottridge Street and Landsdowne Avenue, and are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have been in the area over the weekend, to contact them at their non-emergency line: 905-546-4925.

Trending Stories

Police say they are still working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Investigators say they are not looking for any other suspects.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police make an arrest in 2014 death of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe' Calgary police make an arrest in 2014 death of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagBody Found tagHamilton homicide tagbody in tent tagHamilton Lottridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers