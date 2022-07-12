Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued throughout Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:26 pm
heat warning map environment canada View image in full screen
Multiple heat warnings are in effect in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued multiple heat warnings across Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s C.

The following locations are under a heat warning as of 10 a.m. local time:

  • Lloydminster
  • Saskatoon
  • Cree Lake-Key Lake
  • Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Environment Canada says residents and visitors of areas should take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cool, indoor places when possible.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Individuals should also stay hydrated with plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

People and pets should not be left inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Read more: Summer arrives in Canada, and so does extreme heat. How to stay safe

Individuals are also advised to monitor for heat stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

Extreme heat also poses a greater risk for pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illness and people working or exercising outdoors.

Click to play video: 'Clear blue skies: July 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook' Clear blue skies: July 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Clear blue skies: July 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagEnvironment Canada tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Weather tagRegina News tagRegina weather tagHeat Warning tagextreme heat tagHeat Stroke tagHeat Exhaustion tagHeat safety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers