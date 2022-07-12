Heat warnings issued throughout Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued multiple heat warnings across Saskatchewan as temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s C.

The following locations are under a heat warning as of 10 a.m. local time:

Lloydminster

Saskatoon

Cree Lake-Key Lake

Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

Leader – Gull Lake

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

Environment Canada says residents and visitors of areas should take frequent breaks from the heat and spend time in cool, indoor places when possible.

Individuals should also stay hydrated with plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

People and pets should not be left inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Individuals are also advised to monitor for heat stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

Extreme heat also poses a greater risk for pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illness and people working or exercising outdoors.

