Downtown area evacuated after gas leak at Toronto restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Roads are closed and an area has been evacuated after “high pressure” gas lines blew at a restaurant in downtown Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, police said the gas lines were blown at a restaurant in the Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street area just after 10 a.m.

Police said fire crews were advised to evacuate the area.

Officers said access roads were closed to traffic.

Police said the Toronto Transit Commission was providing shelter buses.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services told Global News that gas in the area has been shut off, and that there are zero readings in the neighbouring buildings.

Advertisement