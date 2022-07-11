Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigate gunshots heard in east end Monday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:10 pm
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
On Monday, shortly after 11 a.m., London, Ont., police received multiple 9-1-1 calls in relation to gunshot sounds in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street. via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

London, Ont., police are investigating after gunshots were heard Monday morning in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls in relation to gunshots heard in the area of Dundas and Wavell streets.

Officers determined that a firearm had been discharged and a building had sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet posted by London police, two individuals are in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

The London Police Service’s guns and gangs section is investigating.

