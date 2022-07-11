London, Ont. police investigate gunshots heard in east end Monday

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after gunshots were heard Monday morning in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls in relation to gunshots heard in the area of Dundas and Wavell streets.

Officers determined that a firearm had been discharged and a building had sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

According to a tweet posted by London police, two individuals are in custody and there is no threat to public safety.

The London Police Service’s guns and gangs section is investigating.