Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Jason Kenney wants federal climate plan on agenda at premiers’ meeting in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 2:07 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney . The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he’ll be raising the alarm over the federal government’s emissions reduction plan when he meets with Canada’s premiers over the next two days.

Kenney says the reduction plan is “pie in the sky,” calling it a “ridiculous” target with no proper plan for implementation.

Read more: Canada needs $100B more annually to reach net-zero goal: Budget 2022

The premier, who made the comments at the Calgary Stampede’s annual breakfast, says the implications of the plan would be devastating for Alberta just as the world needs more of its energy.

The federal plan released earlier this year is aimed at capping oil and gas sector emissions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035?' Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035?
Can Alberta’s electricity grid reach net zero by 2035? – Mar 30, 2022

Premiers are first meeting with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations today in Victoria before starting their Council of the Federation meeting.

Read more: Canada’s premiers set to meet in Victoria for summer gathering

B.C. Premier John Horgan, the host and chair of the council, has said health funding will be a focus of the agenda, specifically that the federal government increase its share of spending from 22 to 35 per cent to help improve the system.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagClimate Change tagCanadian Politics tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Oil tagAlberta oil and gas tagAlberta energy tagcanadian premiers tagCanadian premiers meeting tagFederal Climate Plan tagCanada's premiers meeting tagNet-zero emmissions plan tagNet-zero emmissons tagPremiers metting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers