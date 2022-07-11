Menu

Politics

The final flip: Jason Kenney hosts last Calgary Stampede pancake breakfast as Alberta premier

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 11:25 am
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the crowd at the 2022 premier's Stampede pancake breakfast on July 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to the crowd at the 2022 premier's Stampede pancake breakfast on July 11, 2022. Global News

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney flipped his final pancake at the premier’s Stampede breakfast Monday morning.

The breakfast is held annually, but the Calgary Stampede was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

More than 250 people headed to the McDougall Centre to enjoy a bite to eat on Day 4 of the Calgary Stampede.

Read more: Calgary Stampede a time to celebrate ‘strength of community’ amid challenges: Trudeau

During the event, Kenney announced to the crowd he’s declaring Sept. 1 as “Alberta Day.”

“We are instituting a new annual tradition to celebrate this province in a big and beautiful way by declaring Sept. 1 — the day we joined confederation — forever into the future as Alberta Day,” Kenney said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We rightfully celebrate Canada Day, it’s time that we also celebrated this place we call home.”

Trending Stories

In a news release, the Alberta government said celebrations in both Edmonton and Calgary will be held along with the support given to other municipalities who will plan to host their own events. More details of exactly what the day will look like will be shared in the coming months, the news release stated.

Read more: As Calgary Stampede returns, politicians hope to lasso support in Alberta

At a media scrum afterwards, Kenney said the day will not be a statutory holiday due to Labour Day being in proximity.

Story continues below advertisement

“Labor Day, depending on the year, it might sometimes be right around there. So, no, we already have a statutory holiday … but this is about taking one special day of the year, setting it aside and actually celebrating this province.”

Kenney also hinted at an announcement taking place later this week regarding a factory being built that will be an “over a billion-dollar” investment for the province.

Later this week, the Council of the Federation, which represents premiers from Canada’s 13 provinces and territories, will meet in Victoria along with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.

Click to play video: 'Health care funding to dominate Council of the Federation talks in Victoria starting Monday' Health care funding to dominate Council of the Federation talks in Victoria starting Monday
Health care funding to dominate Council of the Federation talks in Victoria starting Monday
