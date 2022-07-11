Menu

Canada

Canada’s premiers set to meet in Victoria for summer gathering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 6:53 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda' Canada’s premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda
WATCH: Canada's premiers meet with healthcare top of agenda

Canada’s premiers are starting their summer gathering at a Victoria-area First Nation where they’ll meet with leaders of the National Indigenous Organizations, a collection of five national Indigenous groups.

The Council of the Federation, representing premiers from Canada’s 13 provinces and territories, are meeting in Victoria Monday and Tuesday.

Read more: AFN to undergo financial review with RoseAnne Archibald remaining national chief

The Songhees Nation says in a statement that Monday’s gathering of premiers and Indigenous leaders at the Songhees Wellness Centre creates a precedent by holding such an event on its reserve lands.

The National Indigenous Organizations is made up of leaders from the Assembly of First Nations, Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Metis National Council and Native Women’s Association of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Western Canadian premiers call for health-care funding from Ottawa' Western Canadian premiers call for health-care funding from Ottawa
Western Canadian premiers call for health-care funding from Ottawa – May 27, 2022

The opening meeting is being co-hosted by British Columbia Premier John Horgan along with Songhees Chief Rob Sam and Chief Rob Thomas of the neighbouring Esquimalt Nation.

The meeting comes just over a week before the Pope is scheduled to visit Canada to offer what is expected to be an in-person apology for abuse suffered by Indigenous Peoples at the hands of the Catholic Church.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
