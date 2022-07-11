1 airlifted following shooting on Dalhousie Street in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting in Peterborough, Ont., late Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting a residence in the area of Dalhousie and Stewart streets.

A male was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police have cordoned off a house on Dalhousie between Stewart and Bethune streets. Dalhousie Street remained open to traffic as of 1 p.m.

“Peterborough police do not believe this is a random incident and there is no current threat to public safety, however, the service understands that safety in our community is a concern,” police stated at 1:30 p.m.

View image in full screen Peterborough police have cordoned off a residence on Dalhouise St. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

It’s the second shooting this month following a July 2 incident on Park Street North which claimed the life of a 37-year-old Peterborough resident — the second homicide in the city this year and the second fatal shooting on Park Street. On April 21 a shooting claimed the life of a 31-year-old Mississauga man and sent another 29-year-old Mississauga man to hospital.

There was another shooting on Park St. South on June 8 in which a man was found with gunshot wounds to his leg.

More to come…