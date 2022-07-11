Menu

Crime

Man threatens Peterborough officers after refusing to pay at restaurant: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 5:51 pm
Peterborough police say a man threatened officers after being arrested following an incident at a restaurant. View image in full screen
A Young’s Point, Ont., man is facing charges after an incident at a restaurant in Peterborough late last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, officers responded to a complaint at the drive-thru of a restaurant in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road.

Police say a customer had ordered food and then refused to pay and left the drive-thru line.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after street-level robbery, assault

Police say the man “became aggressive” with officers who arrived on scene.

A 61-year-old Young’s Point man was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.

Police say while in custody, the suspect made threatening remarks to several officers and was further charged with two counts of uttering threats.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3, police said Monday.

