Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect after street-level robbery, assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 10:46 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a street-level robbery on July 6, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

One person was injured following what police are calling a street-level robbery in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a business in the area of Goodfellow Road and Lansdowne St. following reports that a man bleeding had entered the store.

Read more: Peterborough police seek convenience store robbery suspect

Officers learned a man earlier struck the victim several times outside the business and stolen a bag of items.

The suspect was described as a young man standing approximately six-foot with short dark hair and was clean shaven. He wore dark clothes, had tattoos down his right leg and was riding a red and silver bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagRobbery tagTheft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tag

