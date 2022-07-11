Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police chief’s comments are normalizing violence: Winnipeg community activist

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 12:08 pm
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth takes questions from media Friday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth takes questions from media Friday. Global News

Police chief Danny Smyth’s comments about violent crime in the city aren’t sitting well with all Winnipeggers.

On Friday, Smyth told the media that said the rash of violent attacks in the city — including a Ukrainian refugee being stabbed in the neck at The Forks on Canada Day — was alarming, but nothing new for Winnipeg.

Sel Burrows, a longtime community activist and safety advocate, told 680 CJOB’s The Start that Smyth’s comments weren’t helpful and serve to normalize violence in Winnipeg rather than confront it.

“He should’ve been saying, ‘We’re going to be making some changes within the police department, we need some changes at the provincial government’s justice department, there’s a whole series of new actions that need to be done immediately that have been recommended over the years,'” Burrows said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“(He should’ve said), ‘Yes, we need the whole population to be involved; Winnipeg should be sick and tired of being the crime capital of Canada.'”

Read more: Recent violence alarming, but ‘nothing new’ for Winnipeg, police chief says

Click to play video: 'Recent violence alarming, but ‘nothing new’ for Winnipeg, police chief says' Recent violence alarming, but ‘nothing new’ for Winnipeg, police chief says
Recent violence alarming, but ‘nothing new’ for Winnipeg, police chief says

 

Burrows said a relatively simple suggestion to help combat violent crime would be for channels to be set up so Winnipeggers doing jobs like taxi drivers and security guards would be able to quickly report criminal activity they see around the city.

“How about we set up a line so if you’re a security guard, seeing something happening outside of the building they’re guarding that looks criminal, looks like it’s going to move to being criminal, they can get in touch right away?

Story continues below advertisement

“Eyes on the street, eyes on the street, eyes on the street.”

Click to play video: 'Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says' Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says
Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagViolence tagDanny Smyth tagSel Burrows tagviolent crime Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers