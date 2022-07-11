Human trafficking investigation leads to 76 charges for Kingston man

Send this page to someone via email

Police services from cities across eastern Ontario joined forces for what was dubbed “Project Shamrock,” a comprehensive human trafficking investigation.

Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Peterborough Police Service and OPP Digital Forensics were involved in the process.

The investigation led to 76 charges against a Kingston man.

Police say they initially knew of 10 victims but the investigation quickly uncovered additional victims, adding to the list of charges.

Michael Mark Haaima, 38, has been charged with:

sexual assault, 18 counts

unlawfully accessing child pornography, five counts

obtaining sexual services for consideration, four counts

forcible confinement, four counts

assault, three counts

harassment by watching and besetting

overcoming resistance to an offence/attempting to choke, three counts

criminal harassment by communication

sexual assault with choking, four counts

uttering threats of death or bodily harm, four counts

compulsions to commit bestiality

mischief under $5,000

invitation to sexual touching, two counts

sexual interference, two counts

procuring a person under 18 years

Trafficking of a person under 18 years

obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, four counts

overcoming resistance to commit sexual assault

sexual assault causing bodily harm

luring for invitation to sexual touching

luring for making child pornography

aggravated sexual assault, two counts

making child pornography, two counts

making available child pornography, two counts

possessing child pornography, three counts

extortion, two counts

assault with a weapon

voyeurism

Haaima is being held in custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact either the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.

“The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those that commit these predatory crimes accountable,” stated Kingston Police Chief Antie McNeely. “We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I wish to thank our policing partners for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area.”

