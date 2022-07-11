Human trafficking investigation leads to 76 charges for Kingston man

Police services from cities across eastern Ontario joined forces for what was dubbed “Project Shamrock,” a comprehensive human trafficking investigation.
Kingston Police, Ottawa Police Service, Peterborough Police Service and OPP Digital Forensics were involved in the process.
The investigation led to 76 charges against a Kingston man.
Police say they initially knew of 10 victims but the investigation quickly uncovered additional victims, adding to the list of charges.
Michael Mark Haaima, 38, has been charged with:
- sexual assault, 18 counts
- unlawfully accessing child pornography, five counts
- obtaining sexual services for consideration, four counts
- forcible confinement, four counts
- assault, three counts
- harassment by watching and besetting
- overcoming resistance to an offence/attempting to choke, three counts
- criminal harassment by communication
- sexual assault with choking, four counts
- uttering threats of death or bodily harm, four counts
- compulsions to commit bestiality
- mischief under $5,000
- invitation to sexual touching, two counts
- sexual interference, two counts
- procuring a person under 18 years
- Trafficking of a person under 18 years
- obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, four counts
- overcoming resistance to commit sexual assault
- sexual assault causing bodily harm
- luring for invitation to sexual touching
- luring for making child pornography
- aggravated sexual assault, two counts
- making child pornography, two counts
- making available child pornography, two counts
- possessing child pornography, three counts
- extortion, two counts
- assault with a weapon
- voyeurism
Haaima is being held in custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact either the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.
“The success of Project Shamrock is an important message that as a policing community, we continue to be committed to investigating and holding those that commit these predatory crimes accountable,” stated Kingston Police Chief Antie McNeely. “We will work tirelessly to help reduce victimization and protect the most vulnerable in our communities. I wish to thank our policing partners for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area.”
