Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Grenville OPP charge woman with sexual assault of minor

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 1:38 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Global News File

An OPP sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a North Grenville woman.

Police say they charged 43-year-old Sarah Piche with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Read more: Brockville man charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Piche was released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville courtroom at a later date.

Trending Stories

A publication ban has been imposed and police say there will be no further details released.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Tennis Club ready to show-off it’s clubhouse renovations.' Kingston Tennis Club ready to show-off it’s clubhouse renovations.
Kingston Tennis Club ready to show-off it’s clubhouse renovations.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCourt tagCharges tagBrockville tagMinor tagsexual assault minor tagNorth Grenville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers