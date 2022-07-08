Grenville OPP charge woman with sexual assault of minor

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a North Grenville woman.

Police say they charged 43-year-old Sarah Piche with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

Piche was released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville courtroom at a later date.

A publication ban has been imposed and police say there will be no further details released.

