Grenville OPP charge woman with sexual assault of minor

An OPP sexual assault investigation has led to charges for a North Grenville woman.
Police say they charged 43-year-old Sarah Piche with sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.
Piche was released and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville courtroom at a later date.
Trending Stories
A publication ban has been imposed and police say there will be no further details released.
Kingston Tennis Club ready to show-off it’s clubhouse renovations.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments